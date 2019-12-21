× Expand Conrad-Caldwell House Museum Join us on a candlelit tour of the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum to learn about one of Louisville’s most prominent families and discover how Louisvillian’s celebrated Christmas during the Gilded Age.

Candlelight Christmas Tour at the Conrad Caldwell House

Christmas at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum is a magical time of year. Twinkling lights, candles in the windows, and trees dressed to impress greet visitors as they tour the home. You may also spot original Christmas decorations lovingly placed by the Caldwell family.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org/candlelight-christmas-tour/