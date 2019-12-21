Candlelight Christmas Tour at the Conrad Caldwell House

The Conrad Caldwell House 1402 Saint James Court, Kentucky 40208

Christmas at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum is a magical time of year. Twinkling lights, candles in the windows, and trees dressed to impress greet visitors as they tour the home. You may also spot original Christmas decorations lovingly placed by the Caldwell family.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org/candlelight-christmas-tour/

The Conrad Caldwell House 1402 Saint James Court, Kentucky 40208
