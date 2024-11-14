Candlelight Festivities in Historic Downtown Frankfort

Celebrate the holidays in traditional Victorian style at the Old State Capitol. The Kentucky Historical Society joins the community for the annual Candlelight festivities in Historic Downtown Frankfort. Bring the whole family to make historic crafts, watch choirs perform, and enjoy the tree lighting. Explore the building with its 1800s trimmings and tinsel—be sure to take a photo in front of our tree!

For more information call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/events