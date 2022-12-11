Candles & Cocktails at Greyline Station
Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Kami Risk
Merry & Bright Candle
Time to make this holiday season Merry & Bright!!
Sunday, Dec. 11 | 2 to 3:30pm
Grab a drink and discover the art of hand-pouring candles with us. In this fun and interactive class, we'll walk you through every step of the candle making process and you'll walk away with a perfectly scented creation of your own!!
Hosted by Marin Fiske & Kami Risk
Class highlights:
Learn the benefits of using a wood wick and how to secure it in your vessel
Hand-pour your own 11 oz candle using luxury wax that's non-toxic and yields 80+ hours of burn time
Choose from five different holiday scents (superior quality, free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead)
Festive tree melts available as a scent booster
Enjoy two cocktails from Old North Bar (beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails available)
Visit the Poppy & Pomelo shop to redeem 15% off any purchase
Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your ticket in advance. Tickets are non-refundable. However, they can be transferred as gifts to another person or transferred to another event date upon approval.
Class will be held at Greyline Station with all candle making materials provided, plus two drink tickets. We keep our products free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead. No animal testing and 100% vegan.
Address: 101 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508
For more information visit poppyandpomelo.com/products/12-11-candles-cocktails-class-lexington-ky