Candy Cane Hunt at the National Quilt Museum

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Children ages 10 and younger will race to find candy canes at the annual Candy Cane Hunt on the lawn of The National Quilt Museum. The museum will also be offering free admission following the event. This event is free.
For more information call 1-800-723-8224 or visit paducah.travel
