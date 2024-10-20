Canine Olympics at Falling Springs Park
to
Falling Springs Park 275 Beasley, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Woodford Humane Society
Canine Olympics logo
Canine Olympics at Falling Springs Park
Sit, Stay, Compete! Join Woodford Humane Society for an afternoon of family-friendly, dog-loving fun at Falling Springs Park! We'll have a dozen games for dogs to compete in, from serious (agility, frisbee catch) to silly (hot dog splash, Halloween costumes), plus local vendors and food trucks, a silent auction, and more.
All leashed, vaccinated, dog- and child-friendly dogs welcome!
Canine Olympics is FREE to attend, with a small fee for dogs to compete! Bring camping chairs or a picnic blanket and claim a great spot to watch all the action.
Registration opens at 12:00 pm
Blessing of the Animals at 12:30 pm
Games begin at 1:00 pm - Show off your Woodford Humane adoptee in the Alumni Parade to kick off the games!
For more information call 859.873.5491 or visit woodfordhumane.org/events/canineolympics/