× Expand Woodford Humane Society Canine Olympics logo

Canine Olympics at Falling Springs Park

Sit, Stay, Compete! Join Woodford Humane Society for an afternoon of family-friendly, dog-loving fun at Falling Springs Park! We'll have a dozen games for dogs to compete in, from serious (agility, frisbee catch) to silly (hot dog splash, Halloween costumes), plus local vendors and food trucks, a silent auction, and more.

All leashed, vaccinated, dog- and child-friendly dogs welcome!

Canine Olympics is FREE to attend, with a small fee for dogs to compete! Bring camping chairs or a picnic blanket and claim a great spot to watch all the action.

Registration opens at 12:00 pm

Blessing of the Animals at 12:30 pm

Games begin at 1:00 pm - Show off your Woodford Humane adoptee in the Alumni Parade to kick off the games!

For more information call 859.873.5491 or visit woodfordhumane.org/events/canineolympics/