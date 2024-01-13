Capacity Contemporary Art Opening Reception - Louisville

× Expand Capacity Contemporary Exchange Capacity Contemporary Exchange Art Exhibition

Capacity Contemporary Art Opening Reception

Please join us at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main, downtown Louisville for the public opening reception for our newest art exhibition, Fruit of the Womb/Skin of the Fruit: Paintings by AnnCharlotte Tavolacci. Meet the artist and enjoy sales on select items in our market.

The exhibition will be on view in the gallery and our website from January 13th-February 11th, 2024. Our gallery and market are open Wednesday-Friday from 11 am-5 pm and Saturday-Sunday 12- 4 pm. Please visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information.

