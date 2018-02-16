Capitol Steps at the Clemens Fine Arts Center

Adults: $30 Students/Children: $15

7:30 p.m.

Laugh off the winter blues with great comedy from the Capitol Steps. There is a long and rich tradition of political satire in the United States, and the premier group for spoofing, lampooning, and laughing out loud at our political leaders is the Capitol Steps. The Steps take their songs and skits skewering the politics of the day on the road, and have made numerous TV appearances. Start your election year right with the Capitol Steps.

For more information call 270-534-3212 or visit artsinfocus.org