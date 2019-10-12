Car Audio Championship in Louisville
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Car Audio Championship in Louisville
The Car Audio Championship is an aftermarket audio competition. Come on out and experience the loudest AND best sounding stereo systems on the planet. Over 300 vehicles will be on display and competing with their systems in over 50 different formats of competition. The competition includes: SPL (Sound Pressure Level), SQ (Sound Quality), Motorcycle Audio, Kids Power Wheels, Show N Shine and Ride the Lite at Night! Vendors will have products on display and showcasing new technology for consumers interested in after-market audio and accessories. The event will take place in two halls of the KY Exposition Center and will occupy more than 110,000 square feet of indoor space. Competition will be taking place both days with LOTS of SIGHTS and SOUNDS!
Event Location:
Broadbent Arena and Pavilion
Spectator Tickets - $10 per day / $15 2-day Pass
Parking - $10 at gate
Show Hours:
Saturday, October 12, 2019 – 10am – 6pm
Sunday, October 13, 2019 – 10am – 3pm
For more information www.facebook.com/CarAudioChampionship