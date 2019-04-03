Cardiovascular Health Unit at the Boone Co Public Library
Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
St. Elizabeth Healthcare will offer free stroke and carotid screenings. Registration required. Please contact (859)301-WELL (9355) to see if you qualify and to schedule an appointment
For more information visit boone.libnet.info/events
Info
