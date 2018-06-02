Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry

to Google Calendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00

Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, Kentucky 42025

Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry

Carl Hurley “is probably the most played artist on XM’s (Satellite Radio) Laugh USA,” says Sonny Fox, XM’s comedy programmer. “He is the epitome of our slogan ‘good, clean fun,’ He makes you laugh and appreciate life at the same time. Carl is the funny uncle we all wish we had in our family…he is one of a kind.”

Carl grew up in a two-room cabin built by his father in the Appalachian foothills of Laurel County, Kentucky. “We lived so far out in the country we had to go towards town to hunt.” His childhood was spent swapping yarns in a family of colorful storytellers.

For more information visit kentuckyopry.com

Info
Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, Benton, Kentucky 42025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry - 2018-06-02 19:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 9, 2018

Thursday

May 10, 2018

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Submit Yours