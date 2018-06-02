Carl Hurley at Kentucky Opry

Carl Hurley “is probably the most played artist on XM’s (Satellite Radio) Laugh USA,” says Sonny Fox, XM’s comedy programmer. “He is the epitome of our slogan ‘good, clean fun,’ He makes you laugh and appreciate life at the same time. Carl is the funny uncle we all wish we had in our family…he is one of a kind.”

Carl grew up in a two-room cabin built by his father in the Appalachian foothills of Laurel County, Kentucky. “We lived so far out in the country we had to go towards town to hunt.” His childhood was spent swapping yarns in a family of colorful storytellers.

