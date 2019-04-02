Carleton Wing Exhibit at MS Rezny Gallery

M S Rezny Gallery 903 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Carleton Wing shares the exploration of his “altered egos,” pairing them with his “guardian angels." According to Wing, to travel with your altered ego is a choice, but the guardian angel is on a more personal level, and they choose us. A master at using digital collage for storytelling, Wing adds a unique embellishment to each of his altered egos and guardian angels. He challenges viewers to find their own altered ego and/or guardian angel among the 50 artworks in the exhibit.

Through May 17

Exhibit Preview Party: Wednesday, April 17 | 4:30PM

Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-5PM | Saturday, 1PM-4PM

FREE

