Carly Pearce at Paramount Arts Center
to
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Carly Pearce at Paramount Arts Center
CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Multi-Platinum Country Superstar CARLY PEARCE is hitting the road to extend her '29 Tour' and stopping by the Paramount Arts Center on April 7th!
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance