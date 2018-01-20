Carnegie Presents Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Playing January 18 – 28, 2018

The classic tale of Charlie and Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory comes to life on The Carnegie stage for our annual family-friendly production! Cheer on Charlie as he finds his golden ticket, sing along with the Oompa-Loompas, and take a fantastical tour of the most famous candy factory of all time.

Tickets $30

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

About The Carnegie:

The Carnegie is northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre; and the Eva G. Farris Education Center. 

More information about The Carnegie is available at  thecarnegie.com or by calling 859- 491-2030

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
