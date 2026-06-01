Carrefour Européen du Patchwork: Avant Garde at National Quilt Museum

The EPM International Contest is an outstanding showcase for quilters from around the world. The theme, Avant Garde, emerges from the minds of the European Patchwork Meeting’s organizing team in the fall every year It kicks off the new edition of the contest, open to patchwork lovers from all over the globe. All the participants spend the next several months imagining and crafting their entries before registration, in the spring.

Then, three judges examine all the entries based on photos and select the 30 quilts that best represent this year’s theme and whose execution shows the finest quality.

These 30 finalists are unveiled in the International Contest’s annual exhibition and displayed for the first time during the European Patchwork Meeting each year in September.

An awards ceremony is held with great fanfare during the exhibition to reward the artists with all kinds of prizes: Grand Prize, People’s Choice Award, Organizer’s Choice Award and various sponsors prizes.

After this launch, the 30 entries embark on a long journey of 10 months taking them to the finest art galleries, museums and quilting fairs around the world: a wonderful opportunity for the artists to showcase their work abroad!

For more information, please call 270.442.8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org/