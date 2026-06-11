Carriage House Theatre Presents Proof

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Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky

Carriage House Theatre Presents Proof

 Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. When he dies, she has more than grief to deal with: There’s her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, her father’s former student who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that Robert left behind. And a further problem: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will Catherine inherit?

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org

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Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky
Theater & Dance
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