Carriage House Theatre Presents Proof
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Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky
Carriage House Theatre Presents Proof
Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. When he dies, she has more than grief to deal with: There’s her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, her father’s former student who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that Robert left behind. And a further problem: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will Catherine inherit?
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