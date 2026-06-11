Carriage House Theatre Presents Proof

Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. When he dies, she has more than grief to deal with: There’s her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, her father’s former student who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that Robert left behind. And a further problem: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will Catherine inherit?

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