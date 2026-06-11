Carriage House Theatre Presents A Texas Carol

The Dinkel family is headed to Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem? When the first grandchild arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone. Now how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas? A Texas Carol is a hysterical and heart-warming story of a family on the brink and the love that binds them.

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