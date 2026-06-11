Carriage House Theatre Presents Lucky Stiff: a musical comedy

Lucky Stiff: a musical comedy

Harry Witherspoon is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn. An offbeat, hilarious murder mystery musical farce, complete with mistaken identities, millions in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair.

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