Carriage House Theatre Presents "The Game's Afoot"

Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky

It is December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it's up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. Directed by Gary McCormick.

November 16-December 3

Thursday, Friday, Saturday performances at 8PM | Sunday matinees at 2:30PM

$21 | $11 for students

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org

859.257.4929
