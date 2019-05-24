Carriage House Theatre Presents Dearly Departed

Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky

Carriage House Theatre Presents Dearly Departed

May 9-26, 2019

When the head of the Turpin family suddenly drops dead at the kitchen table, his death brings the family together, at least physically, and the rest of the show is spent watching the mishaps and chaos that follow. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father's funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion, proving the old adage that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious.

Carriage House Theatre | 154 W Bell Ct

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org

View Map
