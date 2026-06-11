Carriage House Theatre Presents Dial M for Murder

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Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky

Carriage House Theatre Presents Dial M for Murder

 Tony is convinced that his wife, Margot, has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both. This new version of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception and homicide. 

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org

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Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky
Theater & Dance
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