Carriage House Theatre Presents Dial M for Murder

Tony is convinced that his wife, Margot, has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both. This new version of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception and homicide.

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org