Carriage House Theatre Presents Eureka Day

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. When a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?

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