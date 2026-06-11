Carriage House Theatre Presents Eureka Day

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Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky

Carriage House Theatre Presents Eureka Day

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. When a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school’s leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org

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Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky
Theater & Dance
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