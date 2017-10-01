Carriage House Theatre Presents Lost in Yonkers

Written by Neil Simon, America's great comic playwright, this memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is thirty-five years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.

September 29, 30; October 6, 7 | 8PM

October 1, 8 | 2:30PM

Carriage House Theatre | 154 W Bell Ct

$21 | $11 for students

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org