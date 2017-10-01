Carriage House Theatre Presents Lost in Yonkers

Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky

Carriage House Theatre Presents Lost in Yonkers

Written by Neil Simon, America's great comic playwright, this memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is thirty-five years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.

September 29, 30; October 6, 7 | 8PM

October 1, 8 | 2:30PM

Carriage House Theatre | 154 W Bell Ct

$21 | $11 for students

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org

