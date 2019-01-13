Carriage House Theatre Presents Nights at the Algonquin Round Table

Carriage House Theatre 154 West Bell Court, Lexington, Kentucky

Carriage House Theatre Presents Nights at the Algonquin Round Table

In the era of Flappers, Prohibition and Hot Jazz, the members of the Algonquin Round Table set the standard for a new kind of irreverent cultural comedy. Enter the new kid, determined to make a name for himself as a journalist by impressing the funniest and most famous writers on Broadway. It will take more than a sharp tongue to triumph in a battle of wits with notorious wise-crackers Dorothy Parker, Robert Benchley and George S. Kaufman.

January 10-27, 2019

For more information call (859) 257-4929 or visit StudioPlayers.org

Theater & Dance
Theater & Dance
859.257.4929
