Carrie Newcomer and Over the Rhine at the Norton Center

"Soaring songstress" Carrie Newcomer invites listeners to “pause the perpetual motion” of their lives with her often contemplative songs. Over the Rhine, comprised of husband-wife songwriters Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist, have been performing honest, ethereal and earthy arrangements with subtly satisfying lyricism since the early 90's.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com