Carrie Underwood at KFC Yum! Center

Carrie Underwood is back with her Cry Pretty Tour 360!

Following her successful “The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round,” the new production will feature a brand-new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating a unique 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an intimate view of the concert.

“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com