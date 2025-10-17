Carrie: The Musical at Playhouse in the Park Murray

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

 Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. 

For more information, please call 270.759.1752  or visit  playhousemurray.org

Info

Kids & Family
270.759.1752
