Carter Caves Appalachian Settlers Weekend

Step back in time at Carter Caves State Resort Park during Appalachian Settlers Weekend, July 23–25, 2026. Experience frontier life through live demonstrations, historical reenactments, and hands-on workshops that showcase the skills, crafts, and culture of early Appalachian settlers. From blacksmithing to pioneer cooking, this immersive weekend highlights the challenges and triumphs that shaped Appalachian heritage. Programming will take place at Camp Swindell, located at the Saltpeter Cave National Historic Site, with daily activities and demonstrations. Guests can also visit the Primitive Campground to explore a more established settler encampment and enjoy demonstrations throughout the day. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to learn, engage, and connect with Appalachian history in an authentic setting.

For more information about the park, call (606) 286-7009 or visit parks.ky.gov