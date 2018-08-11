Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night

Cave-in Movie Nights: Join us at Cascade Cave as we throw up the big screen and treat you to a movie presentation right inside the Grand Ballroom of the cave. We provide the entertainment, the drinks, and snacks; you just bring the chairs! Cost is $5 per person at the door (cash only - drinks and snacks sold separately). Like us on Facebook to keep up with movie titles. Cave-In Movie Night dates are as follows:

JUNE 23: Early Man

JULY 14: Star Wars, the Last Jedi

AUG 11: A Wrinkle in Time

SEPT 2: Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle

OCT 26: Poltergeist

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill. The park has a lodge with a restaurant, cottages and campground. Besides cave tours, activities include hiking, horseback riding, swimming, boating and fishing.

For more information about the park, call 1-800-325-0059 or visit parks.ky.gov