Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night

to Google Calendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night

Cave-in Movie Nights: Join us at Cascade Cave as we throw up the big screen and treat you to a movie presentation right inside the Grand Ballroom of the cave.  We provide the entertainment, the drinks, and snacks; you just bring the chairs!  Cost is $5 per person at the door (cash only - drinks and snacks sold separately). Like us on Facebook to keep up with movie titles. Cave-In Movie Night dates are as follows: 

JUNE 23: Early Man

JULY 14: Star Wars, the Last Jedi

AUG 11: A Wrinkle in Time

SEPT 2: Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle

OCT 26: Poltergeist

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill. The park has a lodge with a restaurant, cottages and campground. Besides cave tours, activities include hiking, horseback riding, swimming, boating and fishing.

For more information about the park, call 1-800-325-0059 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164 View Map
936-367-6295
to Google Calendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Carter Caves Cave-IN Movie Night - 2018-10-26 19:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Tuesday

June 12, 2018

Submit Yours