Carter Caves Turkey Crawl

Join us for a Crawl through Cascade Cave this Black Friday! Call to save you spot today so you don’t miss out on the first ever Carter Caves Turkey Crawl! Meet at 10:00 am At the Welcome Center. We provide all the gear—helmet, headlamp, Coveralls, and gloves—you just need sturdy shoes and base layers. This hands-on experience is perfect for beginners looking to build confidence underground. Tours meet at the Welcome Center at 10:00 AM, where you'll meet your guide for a quick pre-tour briefing before purchasing your tickets.

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov