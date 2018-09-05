Carter Caves Fraley Festival of Traditional Music

Traditional musical instruments such as the dulcimer, fiddle and guitar are used to tell stories about a life long ago along the foothills of Eastern Kentucky. The music at the Fraley Festival has not been confined to any one type. Folk, old-time, western, western swing, early country, and others are played on a regular basis at the festival. There are all sorts of musical configurations, from family bands or husband and wife duets, to people playing on stage who just met each other a few minutes ago in the parking lot. Wednesday night is a free “jamming in the round” session at the Recreation Shelter House in the campground. Concerts will be held in the Park Amphitheatre on Thursday evening, Friday afternoon & evening, and Saturday afternoon & evening. Concert fees range from $4-$10. A $25 weekend pass is available which admits you to all the concerts and jam sessions.

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill. The park has a lodge with a restaurant, cottages and campground. Besides cave tours, activities include hiking, horseback riding, swimming, boating and fishing.

fraleyfestival.com.

For more information about the park, call 1-800-325-0059 or visit parks.ky.gov