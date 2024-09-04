Carter Caves Fraley Festival of Traditional Music

The Fraley Festival of Traditional Music is set to take place Sept. 4-7 at Carter Caves State Resort Park, celebrating the rich history and culture of Eastern Kentucky through the sounds of traditional musical instruments, like the fiddle, dulcimer and guitar.

The festival, which began in 1971 as a family reunion, honors old-time music and Eastern Kentucky traditions as well as the late master fiddler J.P. Fraley. The festival will feature a wide variety of musical genres, including folk, old-time, western, western swing and early country, with performers ranging from family bands to impromptu groups formed just moments before taking the stage.

New this year is a square dance in Cascade Cave on Saturday at 3 p.m. Additionally, the free “jamming in the round” session is back on Wednesday evening at the Recreation Shelter House in the campground. Concerts will be held in the park amphitheater on Thursday evening, and Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening. Admission ranges from $5 to $10, with a $28 festival pass available for access to all events.

Featured performers include Robin Kessinger, John Harrod, Billy Cornette, Betty Vornbrock, The 1937 Flood, Joe Burdock, The Corndrinkers, Bobby Taylor, Sherry Stanforth, Karly Dawn Milner, Andrew Bevan, Roger Cooper, Michael Garvin, Steve & Donna Bing, Wiley Dew, Dave Haas, Jenny Alinder, Hunter Walker, Chatteroi, Matthew Stallard and Rabbit Hash String Band.

For more information, visit the event website at fraleyfestival.com or CCSRP Fraley Festival of Traditional Music | Ky Parks.

