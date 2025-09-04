Carter Caves Fraley Festival of Traditional Music

The Fraley Festival of Traditional Music is set to take place Sept. 3-6 at Carter Caves State Resort Park, celebrating the rich history and culture of Eastern Kentucky through the sounds of traditional musical instruments, like the fiddle, dulcimer and guitar.

The festival, which began in 1971 as a family reunion, honors old-time music and Eastern Kentucky traditions as well as the late master fiddler J.P. Fraley. The festival will feature a wide variety of musical genres, including folk, old-time, western, western swing and early country, with performers ranging from family bands to impromptu groups formed just moments before taking the stage.

For more information, visit the event website at fraleyfestival.com or CCSRP Fraley Festival of Traditional Music | Ky Parks.

For more information call (606) 286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov