Carter Caves Haunted Trail

If you dare, come and take the walk through our 1/4 mile wooded trail, and experience thrilling scenes and haunts that will have you shivering with fear. Our past trail survivors consider Carter Caves Haunted Trail as one of the best Haunted Attractions in the region.

Admission is $10 per person. Concessions will be available at the beginning of the trail.

The trail is not recommended for young children. Transportation to and from the trail head will be provided by the park. Ticket sales are each event night from 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Carter Caves Public Pool.

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill. The park has a lodge with a restaurant, cottages and campground. Besides cave tours, activities include hiking, horseback riding, swimming, boating and fishing.

For more information about the park, call 1-800-325-0059 or visit parks.ky.gov