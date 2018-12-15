Carter Caves Haunted Trail

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

 Breakfast with the Santa Claus at Carter Caves

Breakfast with the Santa Claus: Have breakfast with the “the big guy” Saturday December 15. Begin the morning by arriving at 9:00 A.M. for photo time with Santa. Then, at 9:30 A.M. dine from a delicious breakfast buffet featuring all your favorites prepared by Chef Angela Peck at Tierney’s Cavern.

$15/Adult $10/Child

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill. The park has a lodge with a restaurant, cottages and campground. Besides cave tours, activities include hiking, horseback riding, swimming, boating and fishing.

For more information about the park, call (606) 286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164
