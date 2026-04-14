Carter Caves Underground Pool Party

Get ready for one of Carter Caves State Resort Park’s most unique summer experiences! The Underground Pool Party invites guests to float through the dark, winding waters of Cave Branch Cave for an unforgettable underground adventure. Bring your favorite pool float and drift through sections of the cave where water depths can reach over 8 feet. If you do not have a life jacket, helmet, or headlamp, we will provide them for you. This exclusive, water-dependent event takes place Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 10:00 AM–4:00 PM, with entry and check-in at the Welcome Center. Participants must be 8 years or older, wear closed-toe shoes, and sign a waiver prior to entering; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. Tickets are $15 per person. Guests who bring their own life jacket, helmet, and headlamp may skip the line. Please arrive dressed and ready when entering the queue, and note that conditions may change based on water levels. Don’t miss this rare chance to float through one of Kentucky’s most exciting cave systems!

For more information about the park, call (606) 286-7009 or visit parks.ky.gov