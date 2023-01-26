Carter Caves Winter Adventure Weekend

January 26 - 29, 2023: Winter Adventure Weekend — Get back outside in eastern Kentucky at Carter Caves State Resort Park’s weekend of hiking, canoeing, wild and commercial cave tours, kayaking, rappelling, winter survival, and other adventures. Participants will select from a list of trips that range from beginner to advanced skill levels. All of the trips and events are led by guides. To get familiar with the event you can see past event offerings, trip level descriptions and photos at www.winteradventureweekend.com. The website will be updated with 2023 information December 2023. Online Registration will start shortly after the website goes live. The minimum age to participate is 6 years-old. What kid doesn’t want to technical tree climb, rappel rock formations and crawl in a cave?

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov