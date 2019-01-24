Carter Caves Winter Adventure Weekend

Carter Caves State Resort Park will present a weekend of outdoor adventure with its annual Winter Adventure Weekend Jan.24-27

The park offers activities and workshops for anyone interested in the great outdoors. Whether you are a beginner or advanced adventurer, you can go hiking, rappelling, climbing, tree climbing, canoeing, and kayaking. We also offer wild cave tours, winter survival workshops and much more.

Select from a list of field trips and instructional workshops from experienced guides. You must be at least six years old to participate.

You will want to register early since many trips limit the number of participants and fill up quickly. Some trips have age requirements and additional fees. Some trips have special equipment requirements. The list of the trips, along with registration information and other details for the 2019 event are available at www.winteradventureweekend.com. All participants must register online at this site.

The event begins on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and ends on Sunday afternoon. Come early or stay late! You don't need to attend the entire event. Come when you want, leave when you want!

Carter Caves State Resort Park is located at 344 Caveland Drive in Olive Hill. The park has a lodge with a restaurant, cottages and campground. Besides cave tours, activities include hiking, swimming, boating and fishing.

For more information about the park, call 1-800-325-0059 or visit parks.ky.gov