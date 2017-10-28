Carved and Painted Gourds Demonstrations at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Oct 28, Paul Buhrmester, of Bowling Green, will demonstrate his unique painted and decorated gourds and gourd ornaments from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Center.

Buhrmester embellishes the gourds that he grows in his garden by using an art form called pyrography – the art or technique of decorating wood, leather or other objects by burning a design on the surface with a heated metallic point. The tool most commonly used is a wood-burning tool.

Mostly self-taught, Buhrmester loves being able to grow his own material and is inspired by the process of watching the gourd grow and then changing it into art. The size, shape, feel, thickness and color of the gourds come together to inform his imagination and determine the final design.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov