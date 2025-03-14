Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry: A Life in Color at National Quilt Museum

Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry is internationally known for her award-winning fine-art quilts, which are easily recognized by their luminous colors and illusions of light, depth, and motion. Her attention to detail has earned her a reputation for fine craftsmanship as well as stunning designs. Her quilt, Corona II: Solar Eclipse was voted one of the hundred best quilts of the 20th Century.

