Case Closed: Death Investigations 101 with the Coroner

Oct 17, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by Amanda Melton, McCracken County Coroner and Kentucky licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer

In this program, Amanda will discuss the criteria for coroner investigations and the responsibilities of the coroner’s office. She will have sample case reports, toxicology reports and kits, and other investigative tools to review with the participants.

It’s guaranteed that an interesting question and answer session will take place after her presentation. Her unique credentials make this a “don’t miss it” opportunity.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net