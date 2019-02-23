Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre

to Google Calendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre

Cashore redefines the art of puppetry with his marionette masterworks.

$25/20

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Info
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502.352.7469
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - Cashore Marionettes at The Grand Theatre - 2019-02-23 14:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 10, 2018

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Wednesday

December 12, 2018

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Submit Yours