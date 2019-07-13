Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC

 Describing the members of CCM powerhouse Casting Crowns as “heroes of faith” feels like an understatement. The band has produced mega-hits like “Praise You In This Storm,” “East to West,” “Who Am I,” and “Just Be Held,” broken sales records, sold out arenas, won prestigious awards and traveled the world singing songs of redemption. There’s not much within the realm of Christian music the band hasn’t accomplished. The impact of Casting Crowns is incalculable, the fingerprint of their songs forever imprinted onto the hearts of millions of people.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour at SKyPAC - 2019-07-13 19:30:00