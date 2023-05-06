Casting Crowns at Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

 The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission proudly announces the Season Kickoff for the First United Bank & Trust 2023 Concert Series. CASTING CROWNS with special guests We Are Messengers, and Ben Fuller will conclude The Healer Spring Tour on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

