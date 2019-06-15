Castle Summer Painting at The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Celebrate Summer in Kentucky with a painting of The Kentucky Castle!

A fun piece to have in your home, or to give as a special gift. Enjoy an afternoon at the Castle creating your artwork, with guidance step by step from creative artists of Pinot's Palette and all the materials included. This workshop will be held in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle. Doors open at 2:30p.

Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by calling (859) 256-0322 or visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com

Info

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Crafts
