Castle Tour & Rooftop Dinner at The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

You're invited to a lovely evening at the Kentucky Castle! Enjoy a Castle tour, followed by a seasonal dinner on the rooftop with social seating.

MENU

  • Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette
  • Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote
  • Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce
  • Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter
  • Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot
  • Rolls and Butter
  • Assorted Desserts

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

*If inclement weather dinner will be held inside

*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

* Menu subject to change

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
