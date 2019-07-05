× Expand The Kentucky Castle The Kentucky Castle

Castle Tour & Rooftop Dinner at The Kentucky Castle

You're invited to a lovely evening at the Kentucky Castle! Enjoy a Castle tour, followed by a seasonal dinner on the rooftop with social seating.

MENU

Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette

Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote

Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce

Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter

Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot

Rolls and Butter

Assorted Desserts

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

*If inclement weather dinner will be held inside

*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

* Menu subject to change

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com