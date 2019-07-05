Castle Tour & Rooftop Dinner at The Kentucky Castle
The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Castle Tour & Rooftop Dinner at The Kentucky Castle
You're invited to a lovely evening at the Kentucky Castle! Enjoy a Castle tour, followed by a seasonal dinner on the rooftop with social seating.
MENU
- Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette
- Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote
- Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce
- Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter
- Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot
- Rolls and Butter
- Assorted Desserts
Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.
*If inclement weather dinner will be held inside
*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.
* Menu subject to change
For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com