Castle Tour and Dinner in the Ballroom at The Kentucky Castle
The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
You're invited to an enchanting evening at the Kentucky Castle! Enjoy a Castle tour, followed by a seasonal dinner in our Grand Ballroom with social seating.
MENU
- Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette
- Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote
- Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce
- Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter
- Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot
- Assorted Desserts
Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.
*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.
* Menu subject to change
For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com