× Expand Jave Yoshimoto The Transference of Weight, gouache on paper, 2017

Cataclysmic Microcosm Art Installation at Doris Ulmann Galleries

Come see the Doris Ulmann Galleries' exhibition Cataclysmic Microcosm, a gallery show dedicated to the work of Jave Yoshimoto. Yoshimoto's work presents popular news topics like natural disasters and provides a look into the personal impact that such events have on individuals. His work provides an emotional context for the viewer, enabling the viewer to see the "big picture" disaster's effects on small scale individuals and communities.

Interested in hearing more about the artist's work? Jave Yoshimoto will also be at the Doris Ulmann Galleries giving an artist talk on April 4th at 4:30pm. Afterwards, you will have a chance to talk with Yoshimoto during a light reception in the gallery.

For more information visit dulmanngalleries.berea.edu