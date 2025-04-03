Catapult Entertainment at Preston Arts Center in Henderson

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Catapult Entertainment at Preston Arts Center in Henderson

Catapult Entertainment is a shadow-dance company created by Adam Battelstein in 2008. The talented Catapult dancers have the skills to transform their bodies into seemingly impossible images. Featured in Season 8 of America’s Got Talent.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org

