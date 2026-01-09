Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Gala
to
Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Catholic Charities of Lexington
Catholic Charities of LexingtonMardi Gras GalaFriday, February 13, 2026 | 6:30 - 11:00 PMCocktails, Live Music, Plated Dinner, King Cakes, Silent Auction
You are warmly invited to an unforgettable evening of exquisite dining, live music, spirited auctions, and meaningful fellowship. Together, we will celebrate and support the vital mission of Catholic Charities throughout the Diocese of Lexington—helping families remain in their homes, combating food insecurity, providing essential mental health care, offering disaster recovery support, and addressing barriers to employment.
Ticket sales close on January 31, 2026. Grab your spot now and join us for a great night before tickets sell out.
For more information call 859-475-5522, ext. 1087 or visit catholiccharitieslexington.networkforgood.com/events/78368-mardi-gras-gala